Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 30th (ABEO, ACOR, AERI, ARDS, BSX, CCL, COLL, DERM, FATE, GT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 30th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $27.00 to $33.00. Mizuho currently has a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $228.00 to $236.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $340.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

