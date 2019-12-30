Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $65.00 to $48.00.

12/3/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

11/12/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

11/1/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $107.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

