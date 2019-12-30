Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thor Industries (THO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) recently:

12/10/2019 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Thor Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

12/10/2019 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Thor Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

11/20/2019 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.50. 20,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,494,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

