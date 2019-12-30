Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2019 – Wyndham Destinations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

12/26/2019 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

12/20/2019 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

12/12/2019 – Wyndham Destinations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

12/11/2019 – Wyndham Destinations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

11/9/2019 – Wyndham Destinations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of WYND opened at $51.91 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 25.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 725,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after acquiring an additional 147,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

