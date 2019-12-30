Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

