Reviewing TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TrovaGene alerts:

9.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TrovaGene and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repligen 0 0 6 1 3.14

TrovaGene presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,032.81%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $106.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Given TrovaGene’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Repligen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrovaGene and Repligen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $380,000.00 26.07 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.15 Repligen $194.03 million 24.75 $16.62 million $0.73 126.34

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene. TrovaGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,797.67% -185.18% -119.86% Repligen 9.28% 6.50% 5.12%

Summary

Repligen beats TrovaGene on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.