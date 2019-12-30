Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) recently:

12/17/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/5/2019 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.11. 4,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.66. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $2,236,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,424. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 220,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

