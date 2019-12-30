Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 11,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,225 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 550,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,608. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.37. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

