Robert Disbrow Purchases 72,500 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$11,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,535,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,338,015.99.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 24,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$3,185.00.

TSE PNE traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$20.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

