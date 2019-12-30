Robotina Market Cap Tops $13.04 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Robotina token can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $131,994.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

