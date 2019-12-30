Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rollins by 42.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,962,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,015 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Rollins by 23,289.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rollins by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,660,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,959,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $32,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

