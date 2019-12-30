Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,217.83 ($42.33) on Monday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,127.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,287.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Insiders purchased 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.