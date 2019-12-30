Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€4.80” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.80 ($5.58) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.30 ($5.00).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.