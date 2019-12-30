Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given News Impact Rating of 0.75

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oddo Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

Shares of LON RDSA traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,245 ($29.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,239.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,362.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.07. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.95%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

