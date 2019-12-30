Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,247.50 ($29.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,363.73. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

