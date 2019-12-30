Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Given Media Impact Score of 0.75

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RYDAF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,688. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

