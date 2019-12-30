RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $6,351.17 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $349,314.00 and $155,862.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $6,351.17 or 0.87243493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

