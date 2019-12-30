Rupaya (RUPX) Price Tops $0.0004

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 69.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 67% higher against the US dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $21,932.00 and $23.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,812.25 or 2.55618206 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,095,247 coins and its circulating supply is 60,909,283 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.