SafeCoin (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $634,008.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057121 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00589301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00224991 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001797 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

