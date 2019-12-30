SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Cap of $297,548.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $297,548.00 and $227,875.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00642766 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001108 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,140,276 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.