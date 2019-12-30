Sai Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023403 BTC.

About Sai

Sai is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

