salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $200.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

Shares of CRM opened at $164.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.13. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $4,197,322.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,623 shares of company stock worth $58,052,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

