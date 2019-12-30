SaluS (SLS) One Day Volume Tops $9,878.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $5.16 million and $9,878.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00069560 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059170 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085186 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,350.12 or 0.99901541 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.