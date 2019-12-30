SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

SD opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

