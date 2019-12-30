Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $7.34 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 741,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 541,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.