Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

SASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 101.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

