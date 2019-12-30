Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.41 ($20.25).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €16.42 ($19.09) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a twelve month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

