savedroid (SVD) Achieves Market Cap of $424,302.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One savedroid token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $424,302.00 and $1,023.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

