SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $507.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.90 million to $511.65 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $483.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $241.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $158.07 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

