SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $46.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

