Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €59.70 ($69.42) on Monday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 12-month high of €59.85 ($69.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.11 and its 200 day moving average is €51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.32.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

