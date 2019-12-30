Seaport Global Securities Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord in a report released on Thursday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Vertical Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSB opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.99. Norbord has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Norbord by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Norbord in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

