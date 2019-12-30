Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, ABCC and Kucoin. Selfkey has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, ABCC, Tidex, Kucoin and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

