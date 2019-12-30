Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. Sempra Energy also reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $150.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $154.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

