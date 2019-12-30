Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0091

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $2.63 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, IDEX and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008050 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bittrex, BitForex, Hotbit, Bibox and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

