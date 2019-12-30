Sentinel (SENT) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $39,404.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

