Sentivate Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $121,313.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.06086205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001274 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,264,842,366 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

