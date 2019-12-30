Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $126,179.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,264,842,366 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

