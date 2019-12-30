SF Capital Market Cap Tops $20,679.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $20,679.00 and $130.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SF Capital has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SF Capital token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,198,265 tokens. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

