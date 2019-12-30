Shift (SHIFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Shift has a market cap of $856,825.00 and $194.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,644,459 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

