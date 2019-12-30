Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAE. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

SAE stock opened at €43.90 ($51.05) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.09 million and a PE ratio of -15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.90. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52-week high of €43.45 ($50.52).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

