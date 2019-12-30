Short Interest in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Decreases By 5.9%

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director James M. Moroney III bought 378,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,107,569.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Decherd bought 720,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,769.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,344.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. H. Belo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. H. Belo during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

AHC opened at $2.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. A. H. Belo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

