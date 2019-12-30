Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Decreases By 5.8%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Ambac Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 162.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.