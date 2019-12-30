Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declines By 5.0%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

