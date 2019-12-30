Short Interest in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Decreases By 5.2%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 35,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aphria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aphria by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.74. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aphria will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

