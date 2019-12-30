Short Interest in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Rises By 6.3%

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bancorp 34 stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Bancorp 34 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

BCTF stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp 34 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

