Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Declines By 5.1%

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,902,000 after purchasing an additional 776,539 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 583,811 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after buying an additional 331,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 303,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

