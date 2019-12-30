Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Decreases By 5.2%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $2.59 on Monday. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YCBD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.54% of cbdMD worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

