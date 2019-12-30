Short Interest in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Decreases By 5.9%

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearsign Combustion stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Clearsign Combustion has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

