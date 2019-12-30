Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Increases By 6.2%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630. The company has a market cap of $78.04 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

